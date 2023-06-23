The Thrilling Journey of Cross Country Running

Sydney Catholic Schools achieved outstanding success at the NSW Combined Catholic Colleges cross country championships. The event witnessed a remarkable display of skill and determination from SCS students, culminating in a series of well-deserved victories.

Sydney Catholic Schools emerged as the overall champions, securing the prestigious team gold medals in three divisions. The 12 years boys, 16 years boys, and 18 years boys divisions showcased the exceptional abilities of SCS athletes.

The impressive stamina of SCS runners in the 12 years boys division handed them thevictory, securing their team the gold medal. The 16 years boys division showcased a similar level of prowess, with SCS athletes leaving their competitors in their wake and also securing the gold medal. The 18 years boys division gold medal also went to SCS.

In the first race of the day, the MacKillop 8/9 junior boys saw a remarkable effort by Xavier Bates from St Christopher’s Panania, He ran the 2km course in an exceptional time of 8 minute 38 seconds, the second fastest time in his age group.

“I love running,” Xavier exclaimed. “It was a very scenic course to run, but the hills were very tough”.

Xavier and over 30 students from Sydney Catholic Schools will now progress to the NSW All school cross country carnival in July. These students’ achievements are a sign of the strong sportsmanship and spirit of collaboration fostered by the SCS cross country team.