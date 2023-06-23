Marist Penshurst secures victory in senior girls’ semifinal clash

The Sydney Catholic Schools (SCS) conference three senior girls’ touch football semifinal match between Marist Penshurst and Aquinas Catholic College Menai unfolded in spectacular fashion at Peakhurst Park last weekend.

Marist Penshurst emerged triumphant with a 3-1 victory, courtesy of an exceptional second-half performance and a standout display by Eliza Mok.

Aquinas Catholic College made their presence felt early in the game with a goal from Sienna Hawkins. The Marist Penshurst defenders found themselves facing an uphill battle, but their resilience paid off when Mok struck back, levelling the score at 1-1.

The intensity on the field was palpable as both teams fought for dominance. The first half concluded at 1-1, leaving spectators eagerly anticipating the outcome of the second half.

It was in the second half that Marist Penshurst truly showcased their strength. Patricia Panagianopoulos ignited the crowd with a sensational 25-yard strike, putting her team in the lead at 2-1.

The goal not only swung the momentum in Marist Penshurst’s favour but also demonstrated Panagianopoulos’ remarkable skills.

As the match drew to a close, Marist Penshurst continued to press forward relentlessly. Daniella Iskandar sealed the deal for her team, receiving a precise through ball and clinically finishing to secure the 3-1 victory.

Throughout the match, Eliza Mok’s exceptional performance stood out, earning her the prestigious player’s player medal. Her contribution to Marist Penshurst’s success was undeniable, as she played a pivotal role in orchestrating the team’s attacks and levelling the score during a crucial moment in the game.

Reflecting on the challenging contest, Patricia Panagianopoulos praised Aquinas Catholic College for their passion and talent.

She acknowledged their relentless effort in pushing Marist Penshurst to their limits. Looking ahead to the Grand Final next week, Panagianopoulos expressed her team’s desire to maintain composure and build on the excellent form that has propelled them throughout the season.

Marist Penshurst’s impressive victory has set the stage for an eagerly anticipated Grand Final clash, where they will look to carry their winning momentum and secure the championship title.