The Chosen series for Lockdown

With each passing day, the increasing number of COVID-19 cases in NSW continue to decrease the odds that Sydneysiders will leave lockdown on 30 July.

And though the lockdown has been particularly challenging for Sydney’s parish communities due to the closure of churches, parishes have adapted through the use of digital media as a means of keeping families formed and informed through a range of resources and programs.

One of these which has impacted the spiritual lives of millions of Christians across the world, is a multi-season TV series about Jesus Christ called The Chosen.

The brainchild of Evangelical filmmaker Dallas Jenkins, this crowd-funded historical drama takes inspiration from the Gospel stories as it looks at the life of Christ through the experiences of those around Him.

Now before you cringe at the mention of a Christian series while frantically searching for the close icon on this article, check out these 3 reasons why you and your family should be adopting The Chosen as one of your sources of entertainment and spiritual growth for the remainder of this lockdown and beyond.

Production is Priority

Think about the last faith-based film you watched.

And I’m not talking about The Passion of Christ or Calvary, but one of the many Christian-made films in which Faith is found instantaneously or rewarded miraculously.

Chances are you remember a stilted, low-quality production with poor editing and cinematography that could barely rival your average midday movie.

“Moving between dramatic close-ups and breathtaking panoramas, The Chosen establishes an emotional connection that keeps the audience invested unlike any previous Bible shows and movies.”

Understanding that good visuals is key for a quality series, The Chosen’s cinematographer Akis Konstantakopoulos has forgone formal filming, staged lighting and flat sets for natural lighting, hand-held camera work and beautiful scenic shots that bring a natural and relatable feel to the show.

Moving between dramatic close-ups and breathtaking panoramas, The Chosen establishes an emotional connection, through its raw and realistic visuals, that keeps the audience invested unlike any previous Bible shows and movies.

Power in Performances

There is no doubt that many faith-based films have a powerful message to share … but all too often bad acting has made even the best stories feel one-dimensional.

When actors talk to the audience rather than talk for them, characters come across disingenuous and entire story plots can lose their emotional impact.

For the actors in The Chosen, each performance is delivered with heart and authenticity as the show’s focus shifts from what the character is saying to what they are experiencing and how it affects their relationship with Jesus.

“Powerful performances are what sets this series apart from the rest!”

Credit must be given to the casting crew who have selected the perfect actors for their respective roles in experience and appearance.

Whether it’s Mary Magdalene fighting her past demons (literally and figuratively), Matthew trying to fit in with a group that despises him, Simon struggling with faith and family or just Jesus in all His divinity and humanity … powerful performances are what sets this series apart from the rest!

Story not Sermon

One common pitfall for faith-based productions is the use of superficial scripts that favour affirmation of already-established beliefs over meaningful examination of one’s weakness and doubt.

Not only does this hinder character development and disconnect from the audience’s human experience, but the script becomes less story and more sermon.

Leaning on strong storytelling and personal profiles, The Chosen rejects the preachy for the honest and inspirational.

“Sharing screen time with this series amongst your loved ones in lockdown will stir conversation and strengthen the faith.”

Director and script-writer Dallas Jenkins focuses on powerful themes, drawn from scripture and prevalent in society, while using the emotional experiences of the characters to unpack them in a way that’s deep, honest and spiritually fulfilling.

With an interdenominational cast and crew who have a passion for Christ, sharing screen time with this series amongst your loved ones in lockdown will stir conversation and strengthen the faith.

There are study guides for each episode that will help you better understand the scriptures that The Chosen is based on which can be purchased from thechosengifts.com/collections/books

Seasons 1 and 2 are now streaming for free on The Chosen App.

