Review: The Chosen, season 2 episode 6

Reading Time: 3 minutes

In the previous episode of The Chosen, Mary Magdalene (played by Elizabeth Tabish) becomes overwhelmed with fear as certain encounters force her to deal with her past demons.

Ashamed and distraught, Mary flees from the side of Jesus (played by Jonathan Roumie) and the disciples and returns to the deceptive comforts of her former life.

Episode 6 continues to follow Mary Magdalene as she falls deeper into her old habits while Simon and Matthew are entrusted by Jesus to seek her out.

“Simon and Matthew’s return with Mary sparks one of the most touching and deep moments in Season 2 of The Chosen to date. “

This episode, entitled ‘unlawful’, focusses on the theme of love over law and the issues that arise when our scrupulous fixation on the rules blinds us to the very reason that they exist … that is to love as our God loves us.

As usual, but even more so in this episode, the writers seamlessly use the main storylines, fictionalised but based on accounts in the Gospels, to unpack the main theme in a deep and profound way.

When learning of John the Baptist’s violent arrest, some disciples are compelled by love to seek unlawful means to save John while others reflect on their own personal journey with Jesus.

These conversations, particularly the one between James and John, highlights the disciple’s desire to follow Jesus despite their inability to comprehend His teachings and their place alongside Him.

In contrast, we see the Pharisees Shmuel and Yanni continue their quest in bringing Jesus to ‘justice’ for what they see as blasphemy and for breaking the law of the sabbath.

It is here that reveal the dangers in letting law rule our hearts as the two conspire to use deceptive tactics to ensure Jesus’ punishment despite being told by their own that there is no evidence to support their claim and that in some instances the law can cause more pain for those most vulnerable.

“This interaction between the two Mary’s is a beautiful reminder of the role that Our Lady plays in our relationship with Christ.“

Simon and Matthew’s return with Mary sparks one of the most touching and deep moments in Season 2 of The Chosen to date.

Welcomed back by her relieved friends with open arms, Mary remains hesitant to confront Jesus and does so with tender support from His mother, Mary.

This interaction between the two Mary’s is a beautiful reminder of the role that Our Lady plays in our relationship with Christ, that is, to lead us by hand to her Son when we have lost our way.

Entering into a tent, Mary Magdalene refuses to look Jesus in the eye as she emotionally speaks of her shame in falling into sin and failing Jesus despite being redeemed by Him.

Jesus acknowledges that she is unable to live up to a sinless life but that if she gives Him her heart, it will get easier over time.

And in a scene reminiscent of the Sacrament of Reconciliation, Jesus responds to Mary’s confession with the words, “I forgive you … it’s over”.

“The writers must be commended for the way in which they had woven these lessons into each interaction and for producing dialogue that was well paced, honest and natural …”

Unlike the Pharisees who believe that God wants our total adherence to the Law, regardless of our circumstances or sincerity, Jesus teaches us, in the episode’s final moments, that He wants love over law and mercy over sacrifice for the “sabbath was made for man not man for the sabbath”.

The writers must be commended for the way in which they had woven these lessons into each interaction and for producing dialogue that was well paced, honest and natural, which was particularly evident in the scenes involving Simon and Matthew.

Episode 6 is now streaming on The Chosen App.

Related: