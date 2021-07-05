Review: The Chosen, season 2 episode 7

Reading Time: 3 minutes

It is clear, from the past few episodes of The Chosen, that Jesus’ ministry is well on its way, with the Messiah (played by Jonathan Roumie) making bolder decisions and taking bigger risks as His story unfolds.

The reality of Jesus’ mission and teachings begin to cause some followers to struggle with their sinfulness, some unbelievers to question what they know and some Pharisees to feel increasingly threatened from what they have witnessed.

With the final episode of the season looming, Episode 7 sees Jesus and his disciples discuss preparations for the upcoming sermon that will be made to a crowd of thousands.

“Jesus’ growing presence has led to increasing complaints from local religious leaders and has gained the interest of the Romans who don’t quite know what to make of Him.”

It all seems to come down to this moment as Jesus tells his followers of their crucial part in this event that will ‘define His whole ministry’.

But just as plans begin to be laid out, Roman soldiers surround the group with orders from Quintus (the Roman Praetor from Season 1) to bring Jesus in for questioning.

Left alone with instructions to continue preparations for the sermon, Jesus’ followers fall into disarray as their concern for their master cripples their efforts to do as He has asked.

On His return, Jesus explains to his disciples that they must trust in His Word and the importance of prayer which then leads Him to teaching them the Lord’s Prayer.

This episode, entitled ‘Reckoning’, draws our mind to those moments of anxiety or anguish where we may feel that Jesus is far from us.

“Compared to the previous episodes, ‘Reckoning’ seems more of a stepping stone rather than a landmark.”

Jesus reminds us, as he did with His disciples in the third act of this episode, that during these times we must trust in Our Lord’s Word and the power of prayer.

There isn’t the build up or deeply explored themes that have been a major feature in these first two Seasons … but with reason.

Just as the narrative was focussed on the preparation of Jesus and his disciples for the Sermon on the Mount, this episode was preparing us viewers for the Season Finale by tying up a number of character arcs and focusing them towards the season’s most pivotal moment.

The meeting between Quintus (played by Brandon Potter) and Jesus was definitely the most engaging interaction, with the ever entertaining Roman Praetor probing the Messiah with some of the best dialogue of the episode.

Unfortunately, and please don’t crucify me over this criticism, but Jonathan Roumie’s part of those scenes seemed dry and less engaging in comparison.

For the most part, the cast all performed well and carried out the intended emotion for their specific character, except for Noah James’ Andrew whose constant erratic behaviour and whining became more a hindrance than help.

With much reference is Season 2 on food shortages and the disciples looking unhealthy, there is speculation that episode 8 will blend the Sermon on the Mount with the Feeding of the 5,000 as merging biblical stories for dramatic effect is a common practice in this series.

But we shall wait and see.

Episode 7 is now streaming on The Chosen App.

