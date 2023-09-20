Summer series brings big names to Sydney

Buckle up Australia! The Catholic Archdiocese of Sydney is bracing for a star-studded dose of theological and spiritual nourishment from three of the most prominent voices in the Catholic world.

Celebrity podcaster Matt Fradd, the creator and host of one of the world’s biggest Catholic podcasts: “Pints with Aquinas” will arrive in December as part of the Sydney Centre of Evangelisation’s much anticipated Summer Series.

He will be joined by popular international speaker, author and founder of the Chastity Project, Jason Evert and later in January, theology of the body expert Dr Christopher West.

“This December we launch the inaugural Purpose Conference for youth in Sydney and it was a perfect opportunity to open up a series of engaging and formative events for families across the summer as well,” said Daniel Ang, director of the Sydney Centre for Evangelisation.

“Our Sydney Catholic Youth and Life, Marriage and Family teams have been hard at work to open the chance to hear international speakers Matt Fradd and Jason Evert. It’s also exciting to welcome back Christopher West. There’ll be something for everyone and we’re looking forward to welcoming people to what will be an impactful series.”

For many, struggling with the challenges of living in a post-covid world, the SCE’s Summer Series promises to deliver practical strategies in the shape of Catholic “fundamental truths” to help families and young people navigate these increasingly confusing and challenging times.

“The ‘Fab Three’ have reached and inspired millions around the world. It is an absolute blessing to have them with us in the flesh,” said Milad Khalil, Team Leader of SCE’s Sydney Catholic Youth.

“In an increasingly secular and relativistic culture, it is crucial that young people are offered opportunities to be exposed to the truth! Sadly, we are witnessing alarming rates of mental illness, marriage and family breakdown and a general dissatisfaction of life.”

“Attendees can expect to be inspired, challenged and entertained. Expect light bulb moments and moments of self-reflection. Expect to have your minds blown!”

In a huge coup for the Sydney Centre for Evangelisation and the Catholic youth of Australia, Fradd and Evert are teaming up to deliver a series of powerhouse talks, as part of the Purpose Conference, at Rosebank College on the 7th and 8th of December. On the 6th December, Fradd will present talks in the morning for a female audience and for a male audience in the evening.

Then, later in January, the world’s foremost teacher of St John Paul II’s theology of the body, Dr Christopher West, will take families on a deep dive into the Theology of the Body Formation. This will culminate in a 5-and-a-half day live-in immersion in a retreat setting in Sydney.

“Familes are overwhelmed with the perplexities and noise that they are exposed to. Through these events, families can rediscover God’s plan for love and get the right answers to life’s tough questions on faith, love, relationships and sexuality,” said Hazel Lim from the Life Marriage and Family team.

“Families are always craving for credible and theologically sound formation that they can take back with them in their everyday lives, and in their parish and school communities. We are very excited to welcome families to these incredible upcoming events in Sydney.”

For Milad, this is the Archdiocese’s mission plan to “Go Make Disciples” coming to life.

“I see the dedication and lived faith of the team at the SCE as they answer the call of the Great Commission given to them by Christ to ‘Go Make Disciples’ in innovative, practical and relevant ways. Put simply, I hope attendees are inspired to become the saints of the next millennium. “