Corpus Christi celebrations return home to major Basilicas this year

Pope Francis will return to St John Lateran to preside over the Solemnity of Corpus Christi on 2 June.

Following the procession, he will make his way to the Basilica of St Mary Major for the Eucharistic blessing.

It has been 7 years since he last celebrated this Solemnity at the major Basilicas.

In 2018, he celebrated Mass in a small town near Rome named Ostia, alongside over 10, 000.

In 2019, the pope visited a popular Roman neighbourhood away from the typical tourist areas of the city: Casal Bertone. There, he presided over Mass in a church only 75 years old, that was also visited by popes such as Paul VI, John Paul II and Benedict XVI.

Because of the pandemic, in 2020 and 2021, he stayed in the Vatican and celebrated Mass with a small group in St Peter’s Basilica.

In 2022 and 2023, the liturgy was cancelled because of Francis’ health. First, because of his knee problems and, last year, because of his abdominal surgery.