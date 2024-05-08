back to top
Wednesday, May 8, 2024
18.2 C
Sydney
type here...
NewsVaticanWorld

Corpus Christi celebrations return home to major Basilicas this year

By Rome Reports

Most read

Pope Francis will return to St John Lateran to preside over the Solemnity of Corpus Christi on 2 June.

Following the procession, he will make his way to the Basilica of St Mary Major for the Eucharistic blessing.

It has been 7 years since he last celebrated this Solemnity at the major Basilicas.

- Advertisement -

In 2018, he celebrated Mass in a small town near Rome named Ostia, alongside over 10, 000.

In 2019, the pope visited a popular Roman neighbourhood away from the typical tourist areas of the city: Casal Bertone. There, he presided over Mass in a church only 75 years old, that was also visited by popes such as Paul VI, John Paul II and Benedict XVI.

Because of the pandemic, in 2020 and 2021, he stayed in the Vatican and celebrated Mass with a small group in St Peter’s Basilica.

In 2022 and 2023, the liturgy was cancelled because of Francis’ health. First, because of his knee problems and, last year, because of his abdominal surgery.

Previous article
RE Search Episode 46: The Acts of the Apostles.
Next article
Bishops approve Mass of the Land of the Holy Spirit
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

RECENT POSTS

MOST READ

About Us

The Catholic Weekly is proudly Catholic, proudly counter-cultural, proudly in favour of life. We strive to share our vision of the Church, the Lord and the life-changing possibilities of the Christian path with our readers, providing a degree of Catholic clarity for complex times.

Contact us: [email protected]Contact us: [email protected]

Links

© The Catholic Weekly 2024

© The Catholic Weekly 2024