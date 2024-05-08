Growing pseudo-apparition claims force new norms to be set by the Doctrine of Faith

The Doctrine of the Faith is set to issue new norms for apparitions and supernatural phenomena on 17 May. It will be presented at a press conference at the Vatican.

Pope Francis has spoken on these phenomena on several occasions. For example, on his return from Fatima in 2017, where he spoke about the apparitions at Medjugorje.

“Regarding the first apparitions, when ‘the visionaries’ were children, the report more or less says that it has to continue to be investigated.

“Surrounding the alleged actual apparitions, the report has it doubts. I personally am more negative: I prefer the Virgin Mary as a mother, our mother, not as head of a post office that sends a message every day at a specific time, this is not the mother of Jesus.”

Marian apparitions and supernatural phenomena can be controversial and are very current.

In March, the bishop of an Italian diocese discouraged devotion to a statue of Our Lady allegedly weeping blood.

The Vatican has also issued warnings against some alleged Marian apparitions or miracles.

The Pontifical International Marian Academy has already expressed its concern.

“We Mariologists are very concerned about a growing worldwide phenomenon: pseudo-apparitions,” said Fr Stefano Cecchini from the Marian Academy.

“Many alleged messages, as we are seeing, are negative. They generate fear and terror. And this is not the image of God that Jesus taught us.”

The last document published by the Doctrine of the Faith on this subject was in 1978. It was called, Norms for Proceeding in the Discernment of Alleged Apparitions and Revelations.