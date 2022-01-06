Society loses when ‘dogs and cats take the place of children’: Pope Francis

Reading Time: 3 minutesDenial of fatherhood and motherhood “diminishes us” By Courtney Mares Pope Francis said on Wednesday that it is a civilisational loss when dogs and cats replace children in society, encouraging couples to “take the risk” to become parents. “The other day, I was talking about the demographic winter that we have today […]
