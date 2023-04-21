Sacred music workshop will teach Gregorian Chant to the next generation

The Australian Sacred Music Association and Catholic Archdiocese of Sydney Liturgy Office will run an introductory workshop for sacred music on Saturday, 29 April.

The Jubilate Deo program’s introduction to Gregorian Chant workshop will be held at St Thomas Parish Hall, Lewisham, from 9:00am to 1:30pm.

The workshop will teach the basics of sacred music, enabling participation in the Mass. Participants will be instructed to sing the responses of the Mass, the “Missa Primitiva Ordinary” and a Eucharistic chant.

The workshop will cost $10 for adults and $5 for students, and a light lunch will be provided.

To RSVP, contact the organisers at [email protected] or via the QR code on the flyer below.