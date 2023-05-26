Friday, May 26, 2023
The Episcopal Podcast

S03E01 Shakespeare and Succession

By Staff Writers

Succession – an American satirical black comedy-drama tv series created by Jesse Armstrong. The series has been described as a modern day King Lear and contains many parallels that can be drawn from other Shakespearean plays.

Caitlin West is a PhD Candidate at the University of Queensland. Her research is on Shakespeare and meaning-making in contemporary theatre performance. She is also the host of the podcast Crash Course Catholicism.

Andrew Santucci is a former lawyer, currently unemployed and a fan of Succession.


The Episcopal Podcast is an initiative of intellectual formation by Bishop Richard Umbers, auxiliary bishop in the Archdiocese of Sydney.

