S03E01 Shakespeare and Succession

Succession – an American satirical black comedy-drama tv series created by Jesse Armstrong. The series has been described as a modern day King Lear and contains many parallels that can be drawn from other Shakespearean plays.

Caitlin West is a PhD Candidate at the University of Queensland. Her research is on Shakespeare and meaning-making in contemporary theatre performance. She is also the host of the podcast Crash Course Catholicism.

Andrew Santucci is a former lawyer, currently unemployed and a fan of Succession.



The Episcopal Podcast is an initiative of intellectual formation by Bishop Richard Umbers, auxiliary bishop in the Archdiocese of Sydney.

episcopalpodcast.com.au

[email protected]

Facebook | Twitter | Instagram