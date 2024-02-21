RE Search Episode 35: Palm Sunday and the Garden of Gethsemane. Describing why we wave palms and shout Hosanna on Palm Sunday

Palm Sunday and the Garden of Gethsemane. Describing why we wave palms and shout Hosanna on Palm Sunday, and exploring what Jesus said and did in the Garden of Gethsemane, the night of his arrest. With Bishop Daniel Meagher.
