Pope Francis’ catechesis on the greatest theological virtue

Pope Francis dedicated his weekly catechesis to the theological virtue of love. In his address, he said that the love that comes from God is different from human love.

He said that falling in love and friendship are human experiences but the love that comes from God enables us to love “even those who do not love us.”

Therefore, that love for Christ “pushes us to go where we would never go: to the poor, to the sick, to our enemies.”

The following is a summary of Pope Francis’ catechesis in English:

Dear brothers and sisters:

In our continuing catechesis on the theological virtues, we now turn to charity, the greatest of the virtues (1 Cor 13:13).

More than mere friendship, affection for family, or benevolence towards others, charity is a gift from God, directed to loving him above all things and our neighbour as ourselves.

With the Holy Spirit’s grace and through the power of Christ’s redeeming love, we can love each other in a way that surpasses our natural inclinations.

Christian charity or agape is lived by loving the poor, the unlovable and those who don’t love us, by pardoning all who have offended us and by blessing those who curse us (Lk 6:28).

May we be bearers of Christian charity to all people, witnessing to our love for God with generosity and humble service.

I greet all the English-speaking pilgrims and visitors taking part in today’s audience, especially the representatives of the British All Parliamentary Group on the Holy See and those groups from Uganda, Australia, India, the Philippines, Vietnam, Canada and the United States of America.

As we prepare to celebrate the Solemnity of Pentecost, I invoke upon you and your families a rich outpouring of the gifts of the Holy Spirit. May the Lord bless you all!