Peace a gift in time of COVID-19

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Benjamin Hunt was feeling spiritually dry after suffering a bout of depression at the start of 2020. He had stopped going to Mass and given up his prayer life.

The 20-year-old, who is studying to be a personal trainer, was feeling lost and with the closure of Churches due the COVID, felt distanced from his faith.

However, in what he can only describe as “being led home through the power of the Holy Spirit”, came across St Michael’s at Belfield and was able to see a light at the end of the tunnel for the first time in a long time.

He said despite the challenges of COVID, the parish was holding regular Rosary groups, prayer groups and Men’s Bible studies – something he hadn’t realized how much he’d missed until it was taken away.

“I felt at peace for the first time in a long time,” he said.

“I very much believe mental health is linked to spiritual health and at the start of the year I was in a bad way but once I got connected with the parish everything started to come

back to life.

“I felt at peace for the first time in a long time”

“With the help of Fr Anthony Benton and the fellow parishioners I was able to see what was important and what I was truly missing.

“The pandemic significantly impacted my relationship with Christ as well as the Blessed Virgin Mary by increasing my faith and teaching me the importance of carrying my Cross just as Jesus did.”