NSW churches revert to 4-square-metre rule

Just as Catholics and Christians across NSW were looking forward to celebrating Christmas in large numbers following 10 months or so of lockdown and tightly restricted congregations, the NSW government has re-imposed tighter limits on church numbers as health authorities scramble to contain a new outbreak of COVID on Sydney's northern beaches.

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Churches across NSW will revert to the four-square-metre rule from midnight Sunday 20 December as state authorities scramble to contain a new outbreak of coronavirus on Sydney’s northern beaches region.

The measure was announced at a media conference in Sydney on Sunday morning led by Premier Gladys Berejiklian and Health Minister Brad Hazzard.

A maximum cap of 300 attendees will apply to church gatherings, in light of the heightened community transmission of COVID-19.

Mr Hazzard has also indicated that there would be a maximum of five people allowed to sing at Masses; these would need to be socially distanced and no congregational singing will be allowed.

The tougher rules would be reviewed on Thursday 24 December ahead of Christmas Masses, the Premier said.

The new limits, part of a raft of measures effected by NSW government health orders applying to community organisations across the state, came as a blow to religious communities everywhere, disrupting church plans for Christmas services after a year in which church services were significantly reduced by public health restrictions.

In a pastoral letter circulated throughout the Archdiocese of Sydney on 13 December only a week before the tighter restrictions were reimposed, the Archbishop rescinded the dispensation from the Sunday Mass obligation imparted earlier in 2020 and invited all Catholics to return to weekly Mass participation.

Together with Easter, Christmas services are traditionally the most highly attended because they are the most important feasts in the Christian calendar.

Lights of Christmas suspended

Meanwhile, the popular Lights of Christmas at St Mary’s Cathedral, one of the most popular annual Christmas events, was cancelled on Saturday 19 December because of the developing situation.

Organisers urged those wishing to attend to check the Lights of Christmas website for further updates.

