iWitness weekend of faith, formation, fun

Students, young workers explore the best life has to offer

The iWitness Conference held at Stanwell Park was an unforgettable few days of formation, fun and faith says organiser Natalie Bechara.

The annual youth event brought together dozens of 18-35 year olds last weekend with dynamic Catholic speakers including clergy, religious and lay people for daily Mass, perpetual Eucharistic adoration, talks and games.

The theme this year was ‘Awake O Sleeper’ taken from the letter of St Paul to the Ephesians. The iWitness Conference was established in the spirit of the 2008 World Youth Day in Sydney. It seeks to help Australia’s young people engage with and be inspired by the Catholic faith.

Cyron Sobrevinas said it was a great faith-filled event. “It’s always great to come together with other young people who want to grow more in their faith,” he said. “And it’s a good opportunity to get away and recharge as well.”

