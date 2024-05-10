Leila Abdallah: My message to mothers

Mothers can trust God to give them strength when they are faced with their children’s pain, suffering or sicknesses, says Sydney’s Leila Abdallah this Mother’s Day.

Leila and Danny Abdallah say the birth of their eighth child, a yet-to-be-named baby girl, on 20 April, is a “blessing and a miracle”.

She is their second child born after the couple lost three of their children to the reckless driving of Samuel Davidson when he was under the influence of drugs and alcohol in Oatlands in 2020.

Her next oldest sibling is Selina, born in 2022.

Like Selina, while this baby will never replace the loss of her siblings Antony, 13, Angelina, 12, and Sienna, eight, who died along with her cousin Veronique Sakr, 11, she is bringing much joy to the Abdallah household.

“My family on earth is completed,” Ms Abdallah said.

“Liana has two sisters with her, Alex and Michael have each other and I have all my kids, five with me and three in heaven.

“I feel blessed, overjoyed and grateful to God for giving me more than I deserve.

“My message for every mum this Mother’s Day is that you have an amazing strength inside you.

“If you are suffering or your child is suffering, whatever you are going through, don’t be afraid to keep going in life and never be afraid of expressing your emotions.

“Be strong, be resilient, keep going and trust in God.

“If God is with us, who can be against us? We never need to live in fear.”