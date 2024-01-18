New chairman, new chapter for Catholic education

Archbishop Anthony Fisher OP said the appointment of Mark Dorney as the new Catholic Schools NSW chairman marks an exciting new chapter for Catholic education.

Dorney is an independent investment banker whose previous professional roles include head of corporate finance and capital markets for Australasia for CITIC CLSA Capital Markets (Asia’s then largest locally-head quartered investment bank).

He has also been an investment committee member of the Little Company of Mary (Calvary Healthcare) and is a knight of the Order of Malta.

“The appointment of Mark as chairman of Catholic Schools NSW and new directors Gráinne McCormack, Jenny Allen, and Anna Dickinson is an exciting new chapter of renewal in Catholic education,” Archbishop Fisher said.

“Mark’s longstanding involvement in the life of the Church, from the parish level to his charitable works as a Knight of Malta, makes him a great addition to the Board of Catholic Schools NSW,” he said.

“This lengthy service is commensurate to his wealth of knowledge and experience in business and governance.”

Also new to the Catholic Schools NSW board are engineering senior executive Gráinne McCormack, former executive director of schools in the Bathurst diocese Jenny Allen, and former principal of Loreto College, Kirribilli, Anna Dickinson.

Dallas McInerney said the renewal of the board was “terrific”.

“Mark Dorney has a proven track record and deep skills in various corporate and governance roles as a banker, solicitor and CEO,” he said.

“Further, we are excited by the other new appointees: Gráinne McCormack, Jenny Allen, and Anna Dickinson—all accomplished individuals firmly committed to Catholic education.”