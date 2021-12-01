Melto D’Moronoyo: The greatest ‘family business’

By Monsignor Shora Maree



Throughout human history the livelihood for a family was derived, not from one person’s individual career, but mostly from all working together in a family business either on the land or a trade passed on from one generation to another.

This was a strong part of our Maronite and Lebanese culture. Children would typically grow up seeing the hard work and sacrifice of their parents in establishing and running the business, they would see and experience the benefit from the fruits of their parents work and be inspired to follow in their footsteps. In reaching maturity, they would then be told that they are co-owners and therefore co-responsible for the family business.