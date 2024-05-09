back to top
Friday, May 10, 2024
Low birthrates push pope to attend birth forum for Italy

By Rome Reports

The Vatican announced that Pope Francis will participate in Italy’s General State of Birthrate forum on 10 May in an auditorium near St Peter’s Square.

The theme this year will be “Being there. More youth, more future”.

The pope has been involved for the past three years, addressing the serious birth decline across Europe, especially in Italy.

Last year, Pope Francis shared the stage with Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni.

“We must change our mindset, the family is not part of the problem, but part of its solution,” he explained.

In 2023, births in Italy hit a record low of just 379,000, a figure that is a 34.2 per cent drop since 2008.

