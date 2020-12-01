iLight 2020: Jesse Tree Advent family devotional

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Looking for a meaningful way to celebrate Advent with your family? Creating and decorating a Jesse Tree is the perfect excuse to come together and learn more about Jesus’ family history.

Sydney Catholic Schools are running the iLight2020 program inviting you to join them on a journey of preparation for Christ with a Jesse Tree. Make sure to check this Sydney Catholic Schools iLight page regularly for updates and videos from families and parishes.

Each time we put a new symbol on the tree, we can take time to reflect on the example it provides us, to help us become better people and grow closer to Jesus. We will be sharing our journey for the first 8 days of Advent here each day at 3pm.

We’d love to see your Jesse Tree, share your pics on social media using the tag: #iLight2020