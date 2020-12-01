Reading Time: 2 minutes

Does your child struggle to reach their full potential in class? The Arrowsmith program may be the answer.

Year 6 student Amelie Kovse always struggled to keep up in the classroom until she found the Arrowsmith Program.

“I thought that I was stupid, that something was wrong with me – that I would keep failing in all of my subjects,” Amelie, now aged 15, recalled.

Then her mother heard about the Arrowsmith Program, which was coming to Amelie’s school at Sacred Heart Catholic Primary Mosman.

“Like magic, I was getting A’s and B’s in maths, English and science, compared to D’s and C’s,” Amelie said proudly.

Because of the Arrowsmith Program, Amelie’s life took a turn for the better and she can now honestly say she is succeeding in high school.

Amelie said she is keeping up with the school workload, understands the lessons and has even topped one of her maths assessments.

“Because suddenly she is achieving things on a daily basis, her self-confidence has shot up,” Amelie’s mother, Jadwiga, said.

For Amelie, taking part in the Arrowsmith Program has been life-altering and she now has big ambitions for the future. She dreams of being a scientist/biologist who finds cures for diseases, or a veterinarian.

“Arrowsmith has truly changed my life,” Amelie said. “Now I can definitely see myself going somewhere.”

WHAT IS THE ARROWSMITH PROGRAM?