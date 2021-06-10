HSC success in face of adversity

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Overcoming obstacles difficult to imagine, James Tirado turned a challenging HSC year into a triumph – and is now on track for Paralympic glory.

James Tirado has cone-rod dystrophy and visual acuity of 6/60.

This means he sees with the same clarity most people see across 60 metres in just 6 metres, and is very sensitive to light.

Despite this, he has turned a challenging HSC year into a triumph – and is now on track for Paralympic glory.

The Marcellin College Randwick Year 12 graduate has received the 2021 Br John Taylor Memorial Prize, awarded each year to a student who overcomes adversity to achieve academic success in the HSC.

James received an Australian Tertiary Admission Rank (ATAR) of 99.5 and placed in the highest bands for subjects including Economics, English Advanced, Physics, and Mathematics Extension 2.

“I basically wear sunglasses a lot,” James said.

“In an exam I would have lower light levels to optimise my performance”

During 2020 James also dealt with the loss of his father, who died of a brain tumour in May. “When we would speak about the HSC, even when I was in year 7 and 8, I’d stress and worry a bit and he’d go ‘You’ll be fine, you’ll get 99’,” James said. “He was always the one who believed in me so I think he’d be very happy and proud knowing that did come to fruition.”