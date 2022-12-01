Honouring lost loves ones in November

Reading Time: 3 minutes

By Sonia Reilly

The children at Mater Dei Primary in Blakehurst have been dedicating the month of November to those souls in heaven.

Pope Francis Awards students were invited to create blue felt hearts as part of their developing understanding of and commitment to Parish service.

The students completed these hearts with their parents’ help, with the hearts being used to support families impacted by grief or loss in our community.

Many of our families and students received completed heart packs acknowledging the loss of a significant other in their lives.

The felt hearts, the size of your palm, could be easily held, cherished and taken wherever to remind the bearer of the love they shared for the soul in heaven.

This small but meaningful activity, acknowledged and demonstrated to the families and students, that their lost ones are always close by and remembered supporting them in their time of grieving.

“Our hearts can be broken and the person we will give this to will be sad and affected by loss or grief. So by creating many blue felt hearts, we helped and supported families in our community”, explained one student.

The students who received a heart felt very privileged and commented that it made them feel comforted and surrounded by support and love.

They were excited to take the hearts home and place them in a special place, also sharing it with their family.

“Come, you who are blessed by my Father; inherit the kingdom prepared for you from the foundation of the world” (Matthew 25:34)

The Pope Francis students also created a colourful butterfly garden as a tangible memorial to those who have passed in their families over time.

The butterflies were sent home with students across the whole school and as a family, a message or prayer was placed on the back of each one.

These were then placed in a special garden as a visual symbol that their prayers and messages were sent up to God.

Students of all ages were drawn to the garden, reading the prayers and messages. We designed this garden to honour our loved ones who have gone before us.

“We loved reading the messages of the children, especially the Kinders. They were heartfelt and very special”, suggested a student.

Sonia Reilly is a Family Educator at Mater Dei Blakehurst