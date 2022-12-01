Concerts set to celebrate the spirit of Christmas

Reading Time: 3 minutes

A much loved Christmas tradition is continuing at St Mary’s Cathedral with the public warmly invited to a Choral Christmas Celebration across two concerts on Friday 16 December.

The internationally acclaimed St Mary’s Cathedral Choir will team up with the talented chamber orchestra, Sinfonia Australis for concerts at 11am and 7pm made up of Christmas carols alongside classical favourites from renowned composers including Bach and Handel.

Public figures will read seasonal texts, both sacred and secular and Archbishop Fisher will give a Christmas reflection at the 7pm concert.

The Director of Music at St Mary’s Cathedral, Mr Thomas Wilson has told The Catholic Weekly, the concert is definitely a highlight of the year for many Sydneysiders.

“I think increasingly people are looking for that sense of tradition, for reassurance and beauty that they feel they need at this time in an uncertain world and this concert gives people an opportunity to enjoy that traditional Christmas spirit and in an unashamedly Christian context”, he said.

Mr Wilson has played a pivotal role in the concert since it started over six years ago and will retire this Christmas from his role after a remarkable 13 years as Director of Music at St Mary’s Cathedral.

He believes the partnership with the orchestral group Sinfonia Australis has been critical to the success of the event over many years.

“The orchestra makes it possible for us to perform some pieces of musical repertoire which we may otherwise not be able to do so”, Mr Wilson explained.

“I’m thinking elements from Handel’s Messiah or Johann Sebastian Bach’s famous Mass in D-Minor. Having all the instruments of the orchestra present really gives us an opportunity to present that music which we couldn’t normally do”.

The co-founder of Sinfonia Australis, Ms Alison Johnston said it has been a challenging time over the past few years with the COVID pandemic placing some restrictions on the Choral Christmas Celebration.

However she said the orchestra is very much looking forward to performing this year with strong numbers expected at St Mary’s Cathedral.

“It’s such a perfect way to finish the year within the cathedral and its magnificent architecture and with such a talented choir. It’s just such a beautiful event”, Ms Johnston said.

This year’s concerts are proudly sponsored by the investment firm, TPT Wealth.

Its General Manager, Mr Alan Logan, said the Choral Christmas Celebration is a wonderful community event.

“We welcome this opportunity for communities to come together, celebrate and reflect at this special time of the year and look forward to working with the Catholic Archdiocese of Sydney and St Mary’s Cathedral on this wonderful event”, Mr Logan said.

“Founded as a trustee company in Tasmania in 1887, TPT Wealth takes great pride in our long heritage and history of supporting local people and community organisations with our ongoing work to administer estates and charitable trusts and by providing conservative income solutions”.

Tickets to a Choral Christmas Celebration may be purchased online at: https://cathedralchoir.sydney/accc