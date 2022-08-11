Holy Cross Ryde to victory

Reading Time: 2 minutes

By Tasmyn Haynes

Sydney Catholic School’s fiercely competitive soccer shines at inaugural sports day

The Sydney Catholic Schools Football Championships set the stage for suspenseful penalty shootouts, and ‘once in a lifetime’ goals on the show field at Edensor Park Sydney United Sports Centre.

The inaugural football day was rooted in rivalry with Junior, Intermediate, and Senior boys and girls teams gracing the field.

The competition was fierce, keeping spectators on the edge of their seats. Holy Cross College Ryde left it all on the field when they took on Marist Catholic College Kogarah in the senior boys final.

There were outstanding efforts and talent both offensively and defensively. With both sides battling it out, the nil all score at the final buzzer saw the championship riding on a penalty shootout.

Ryde and Sydney FC Under 21 goalkeeper, Steven Kriezis, was a stand out during the game and carried his energy into the post-time penalties.

With the ball at Salvatore Ciolino’s feet and the taste of glory in his mouth, Holy Cross were chanting their war cry with their entire school of fans moments later.

First XI coach, Daniel Ronchetti was in admiration of the commitment of his team in staying true to the game plan.

“A teacher’s first job is to help students believe they can succeed, and then show them how”.

When asked about the characteristics which led to the historic victory, Mr Ronchetti suggested that “attitude, teamwork and camaraderie are the qualities which define this squad”.

The intermediate girls championship was an epic fixture between Clancy Catholic College West Hoxton and Marist Catholic College Penshurst.

A 35-meter screamer from Clancy was not enough to stop Marist College from claiming victory.

Marist were also triumphant in the Junior boys division, while Marist Sisters College Woolwich won the Junior girls match.

Christian Brothers’ High School Lewisham were convincing winners in the Intermediate boys, and the Senior girls event was taken out by St Ursula’s College Kingsgrove.

The SCS Football Championships were supported by onlookers both screaming encouragement for players from the grandstands and yelling it at the livestream.

The special moments seen at these finals will stay with athletes and be spoken about for years to come.