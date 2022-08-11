Partnership prepares future Aussie stars

Reading Time: 2 minutes

By Tasmyn Haynes

Sydney Catholic Schools has partnered with NSW Rugby to bring you the next generation of Australian representatives in Rugby 7s.

The elite 2022 NSW Rugby 7s Academy Camp identified and brought together 64 talented athletes from across the state to enhance skills and form lifelong sporting connections.

The two-day, invitation-only camp kicked-off with guest appearances from Rugby Legend Ned Hanigan who made the transition from Catholic Primary School student athlete to Australian Wallabies player.

With mouthguard-grins across the field, Day 2 saw time dedicated to game situation training.

Senior Manager of NSW Rugby, Michael Doyle, stated “there’s a lot of talent here and it’s going to be interesting.”

When asked about the pathways that come from the Academy Camp, Michael explained that “there couldn’t be more opportunities,” and he wants to take the identified athletes “all the way to the top!”

Of the current 14 girls in the Commonwealth Games Gold medal winning 7s team, half of them have come through the NSW Rugby system.

“They started exactly how these students are starting today,” said Michael.

Athletes were starstruck by a Q&A portion of the camp headlined by Olympic gold medal winner, Charlotte Caslick. Alongside her were internationals Teagan Levi and Maddi Levi.

“I started to work on my weaknesses rather than my strengths all the time,” Charlotte said. Her advice to “enjoy the hard work” ignited determination for all.

“I am very confident that we have just seen future Olympians hidden in the form of school students,” commented Damien Kerr, Manager of Sport at Sydney Catholic Schools.

The Academy Camp and partnership with NSW Rugby has been instrumental in the development of talent identified athletes and will guide them towards future success.