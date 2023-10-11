Five hundred answer Mary’s call

In the forecourt of St Mary’s Cathedral, on the first Saturday of October, 500 Australian Catholic men gathered to recite the rosary in what is becoming a growing movement of Catholic men, publicly and proudly displaying their faith.

The Men’s Rosary Crusade is an invitation to men to come together en masse, to recite the rosary on the first Saturday of every month.

It’s a movement that has spread throughout Europe and Asia and has taken firm root in Sydney with this monthly display of adoration, thanks to the work of Ivica Kovac, Life, Marriage and Family Officer from the Sydney Centre for Evangelisation.

- Advertisement -

“We started with a group of 35 men, and this year it’s grown to 500, it’s been a huge blessing. Pilgrimage is a real thing. And we had men from as far as Newcastle. A lot of people won’t be able to go to Lourdes or Fatima, but they can come to St Mary’s Cathedral,” Mr Kovac said of the record crowd.

“The men are answering the invite from Our Lady and through the Sydney Centre for Evangelisation and the power of social media, the word has spread. Men see it and they want in. Their wives are even encouraging them to go. And they bring their families. It’s a festive family event!”

Mr Kovac said the growing numbers reflect a deep desire for Catholic men for some spiritual realignment and a greater sense of meaning, particularly as young fathers navigating challenging times.

“I like to use the analogy, if a robber breaks into your house, the father will put the kids out of harm’s way, and he will go to investigate. In this world, the men are here to investigate, to get his spiritual life in order. Then, the rest will follow,” says Ivica.

“Our Lady has given us the formula to get our spiritual lives in order and that formula is to get to St Mary’s Cathedral on the first Saturday. I know for me when I’m going, I’m helping the world be a better place, for me, for my family, for Sydney and for the world.”