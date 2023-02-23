Fairfield slam dunk in Week 1

Reading Time: 2 minutes

By Tasmyn Haynes

Weather forecast for Bankstown Basketball Stadium? Raining threes! Sydney Catholic Schools (SCS) Secondary Interschool Basketball brought hustle, heart, and high-fives to the stadium as teams set a competitive tone for the term.

Conference 4’s Senior Boys Division saw La Salle College Bankstown take on Patrician Brothers Fairfield in an extremely entertaining game.

Teams wasted no time proving they came to play, and after Fairfield won the jump, the air was thick with intensity as they went basket for basket.

Towards the end of the first half, what was initially an even game began to take a turn as Fairfield’s point guard, Vince Nardo, was in a league of his own and dominated the court.

With impeccable handles and fast-paced play, he was the man who couldn’t miss during the first half.

Bankstown turned up the heat and began to make a comeback, causing Fairfield to call a tactical timeout to stop their momentum.

With the clock ticking down, the margin between the two teams increased and it was Patrician Brothers who came away triumphant.

Although it was a low-scoring game with the final buzzer showing 35 – 25, it wasn’t for a lack of trying, the score reflected the incredible hustle and tight defence displayed by each team.

The ‘Players Player’ award has been introduced this year, allowing teams to recognise their opposition’s talent and select one player who stood out the most. It’s no surprise that Vince was the recipient of this award for Fairfield.

Truly an amazing start to the Interschool Competition, if all games follow this quality of play spectators can prepare themselves to be on the edge of their seats all term.