New school opens in Matraville

A new era has dawned for Catholic primary education in Sydney’s inner-east with the opening and blessing of Sacred Heart primary in Matraville.

Archbishop Anthony Fisher OP was the principal celebrant at a Foundation School Mass on 14 February at St Agnes’ church in Matraville, attended by over 300 students, parents, staff and community leaders.

The new school brings together the families, school and parish communities of Our Lady of the Annunciation Pagewood and St Agnes’ Matraville and will also incorporate a Sydney Catholic Early Childhood Learning Centre which will open for two to five year olds in 2025.

“Achieve excellence yourself academically and encourage it in others; transmit faith in Christ to your families, parishes, school and community; sacrifice yourselves for each other and for the great adventure that is Catholic education in this 21st century”.

Archbishop Fisher said the school takes its name from a religious order active in Sydney since 1885, the Daughters of Our Lady of the Sacred Heart.

Some members of the order were present at the Mass and the order has a strong missionary orientation, ministering with asylum seekers and refugees in Australia and hospital and prison chaplaincy through to overseas mission work in countries such as South Sudan, Papua New Guinea and the Philippines.

Archbishop Fisher urged the students and staff to draw upon the order’s heart-felt spirituality, embodied in the new school’s motto: “To be the heart of Jesus”.

“Love, my young friends, families, teachers and staff, love with hearts like Jesus’ and Mary’s, loving especially those who are hurting, forgiving especially those who hurt you, giving generously, especially to those most in need of your care”, the Archbishop said.

“As we have responded to changing needs and parent demands at this time in our history by forming this new school, respond to each other’s needs and those of Church and society in the decades ahead.

“We want to continue to be a thriving and inclusive Catholic faith and learning community, committed to the education of all children …”

“Be the Heart of Jesus to each other. May the Sacred Heart of Jesus be everywhere loved! God Bless Sacred Heart Primary School!”

The school’s foundation principal Mrs Rose Andre said one of the long-term strengths of the new community would be the continuity of Catholic education forged from the age of two to Year 6 once the early learning centre opens in less than two years time.

“We want to continue to be a thriving and inclusive Catholic faith and learning community, committed to the education of all children by acknowledging their uniqueness and challenging them to reach their full potential with a proud record of excellence in teaching and learning and an environment in which each student is valued for their uniqueness and their potential”, Mrs Andre said.

