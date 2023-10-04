Episode 24: The Nicene Creed (Part 3: Ascended into Heaven)

Discussing what the Creed teaches us about Jesus, including whether heaven is really ‘up.’ With Sister Susanna Edmunds OP
Discussing what the Creed teaches us about Jesus, including whether heaven is really ‘up.’ With Sister Susanna Edmunds OP
The Catholic Weekly is proudly Catholic, proudly counter-cultural, proudly in favour of life. We strive to share our vision of the Church, the Lord and the life-changing possibilities of the Christian path with our readers, providing a degree of Catholic clarity for complex times.