Dive champs leave no wake behind

The world of diving witnessed a remarkable showcase of talent as a group of promising young athletes from Sydney Catholic Schools took centre stage in the NSW all schools diving competition held at Sydney Olympic Park Aquatic Centre on 1-2 June.

Chloe Gao from Domremy College competed in the in the 15 years girls springboard and 15-16 years girls platform events.

Her flawless execution, impeccable technique, and elegance propelled her to claim the gold medals in both categories. Her dominance in these events solidifies her as a rising star in the world of diving.

Lucas Dawes from De La Salle College, Revesby, made a significant impact in the 14 years boys springboard, and the 13-14 years boys platform events.

Lucas’ outstanding performances, characterised by his grace and technical proficiency, earned him well-deserved gold medals in both categories. His achievements at such a young age also mark him as a rising talent with immense potential.

In the 15 years boys springboard and the 15-16 years boys platform events, Massimo Bottos from Marist Catholic College Penshurst showcased his remarkable skills. With his precise dives and remarkable form, Massimo clinched the silver medals in both categories.

Joining Lucas in the winners’ circle was Dominic Briscas from Marist College, Kogarah, who displayed incredible skill and determination in the 14 years boys springboard seeing him claim silver to make it a SCS one-two. Dominic also received a bronze in the 13-14 Years boys platform event.