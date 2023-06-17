Sunday, June 18, 2023
7.1 C
Sydney
type here...
Sports

Dive champs leave no wake behind

By Sydney Catholic Schools

Most read

Chloe Gao from Domremy College won the gold medals in both categories. Photo: Unsplash
Chloe Gao from Domremy College won the gold medals in both categories. Photo: Unsplash

The world of diving witnessed a remarkable showcase of talent as a group of promising young athletes from Sydney Catholic Schools took centre stage in the NSW all schools diving competition held at Sydney Olympic Park Aquatic Centre on 1-2 June.

Chloe Gao from Domremy College competed in the in the 15 years girls springboard and 15-16 years girls platform events.

Her flawless execution, impeccable technique, and elegance propelled her to claim the gold medals in both categories. Her dominance in these events solidifies her as a rising star in the world of diving.

Lucas Dawes from De La Salle College, Revesby, made a significant impact in the 14 years boys springboard, and the 13-14 years boys platform events.

Lucas’ outstanding performances, characterised by his grace and technical proficiency, earned him well-deserved gold medals in both categories. His achievements at such a young age also mark him as a rising talent with immense potential.

In the 15 years boys springboard and the 15-16 years boys platform events, Massimo Bottos from Marist Catholic College Penshurst showcased his remarkable skills. With his precise dives and remarkable form, Massimo clinched the silver medals in both categories.

Joining Lucas in the winners’ circle was Dominic Briscas from Marist College, Kogarah, who displayed incredible skill and determination in the 14 years boys springboard seeing him claim silver to make it a SCS one-two. Dominic also received a bronze in the 13-14 Years boys platform event.

Previous article
Trinity wins league quarter final berth
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

RECENT POSTS

MOST READ

About Us

The Catholic Weekly is proudly Catholic, proudly counter-cultural, proudly in favour of life. We strive to share our vision of the Church, the Lord and the life-changing possibilities of the Christian path with our readers, providing a degree of Catholic clarity for complex times.

Contact us: [email protected]Contact us: [email protected]

Links

© The Catholic Weekly 2023

© The Catholic Weekly 2023