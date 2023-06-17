Trinity wins league quarter final berth

In a highly anticipated clash within the Sydney Catholic Schools senior boys rugby league, Trinity Catholic College faced off last weekend against Christian Brothers High School Lewisham at the picturesque St Luke’s oval.

The atmosphere was electric, as a perfect Winter’s day set the stage for a crucial match that would determine the team progressing to the Sydney quarter finals.

Right from the kickoff, both teams showcased their determination and skill, setting the tone for a see-sawing battle that would keep the spectators on the edge of their seats.

Christian Brothers struck first, taking an early lead with a well-executed try. However, Trinity Catholic College quickly regrouped and responded with a try of their own, levelling the scores.

As the game progressed, both teams displayed a relentless attacking mindset, with each side desperate to gain the upper hand. Trinity managed to edge ahead, courtesy of a penalty goal, making it 8-6 in their favour as the halftime whistle blew.

The second half continued in the same fashion, with the match swinging back and forth. Trinity started strongly, scoring an early try and extending their lead.

However, Christian Brothers swiftly countered with a positive run resulting in a try of their own. The two-point difference kept the tension high, as both teams fought tooth and nail for control.

With just five minutes remaining on the clock, Trinity showcased their resilience and determination. Launching a sensational length-of-the-field effort, they managed to cross the try line, increasing their lead by a converted try.

The crowd erupted in cheers as Trinity sealed the match and secured a berth in the quarter-finals with a superb kick and chase, leaving Christian Brothers with little time for a comeback.

Throughout the game, several stand-out players showcased their exceptional skills, but none shone brighter than Matthew Baraket. His remarkable performance on the field, recently earning him a three-year deal with the Canterbury Bankstown Bulldogs, was instrumental in Trinity’s victory.

In the aftermath of the game, Lewisham League Convenor Bill Price commended both teams for their solid efforts.

Despite falling short in this match, he acknowledged the positive season Christian Brothers had experienced and expressed confidence in their future endeavours.