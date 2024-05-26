back to top
Monday, May 27, 2024
14.1 C
Sydney
type here...
News

Celebrating World Children’s Day: Inspiring Peace and Unity

By Rome Reports

Most read

According to the Vatican, as many as 50,000 people attended the first World Children’s Day in Rome.

They came from all over the world and brought Pope Francis a list of questions on how to make the world a better place.

The pope answered them by encouraging each boy and girl to shake each other’s hands, calling it “a gesture of peace.”

- Advertisement -

The Pope spoke with children from Nicaragua, Burundi, Indonesia, Australia and Italy. Many of them brought him gifts like a soccer ball.

Earlier that morning at the Vatican, Pope Francis met with children from Ukraine and Palestine, prompting the children to denounce war and focus on peace.

The pope’s message for the first part of World Children’s Day was the need for a peaceful world.

Previous article
Vatican clears misunderstandings with Coptic Church over same-sex blessings
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

RECENT POSTS

MOST READ

About Us

The Catholic Weekly is proudly Catholic, proudly counter-cultural, proudly in favour of life. We strive to share our vision of the Church, the Lord and the life-changing possibilities of the Christian path with our readers, providing a degree of Catholic clarity for complex times.

Contact us: [email protected]Contact us: [email protected]

Links

© The Catholic Weekly 2024

© The Catholic Weekly 2024