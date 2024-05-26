Celebrating World Children’s Day: Inspiring Peace and Unity

According to the Vatican, as many as 50,000 people attended the first World Children’s Day in Rome.

They came from all over the world and brought Pope Francis a list of questions on how to make the world a better place.

The pope answered them by encouraging each boy and girl to shake each other’s hands, calling it “a gesture of peace.”

The Pope spoke with children from Nicaragua, Burundi, Indonesia, Australia and Italy. Many of them brought him gifts like a soccer ball.

Earlier that morning at the Vatican, Pope Francis met with children from Ukraine and Palestine, prompting the children to denounce war and focus on peace.

The pope’s message for the first part of World Children’s Day was the need for a peaceful world.