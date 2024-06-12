back to top
Wednesday, June 12, 2024
11.7 C
Sydney
type here...
NewsWorld

Syro-Malabar Catholic Church’s deadline to solve liturgy dispute

By OSV News

Most read

Syro-Malabar Catholic Church - The Catholic weekly
Pope Francis shakes hands with Indian Archbishop Raphael Thattil, the major archbishop of Ernakulam-Angamaly, during a meeting with bishops, priests and faithful from the Syro-Malabar Catholic Church at the Vatican 13 May, 2024. (CNS photo/Vatican Media)

The crisis-ridden Syro-Malabar Catholic Church in India has set a deadline to solve its decades-old liturgy dispute.

The church based in southern Kerala state has asked all defiant priests in Ernakulam-Angamaly Archdiocese to follow the synod-approved (or “uniform”) Mass, in which the celebrant faces the altar only during the Eucharistic prayer, on or before 4 July or face expulsion.

The church’s head, Major Archbishop Raphael Thattil, and Bishop Bosco Puthur, the archdiocese’s apostolic administrator, set the deadline in a joint pastoral letter issued 9 June. The church leaders also asked that the circular be read in all parishes 16 June.

- Advertisement -

Except for the archdiocese, which also is the seat of power of the Syro-Malabar church, all 34 dioceses of the church in India and abroad have implemented the synod-approved Mass.

Syro-Malabar Catholics in India, especially in the church’s primary Archdiocese of Ernakulam-Angamaly, have been embroiled in a controversy for more than two decades over the celebration of the Eucharistic liturgy, which they call the Holy Qurbana: Some priests faced the altar during the entire liturgy, while others faced the congregation throughout the liturgy.

In 1999 the synod of bishops of the Syro-Malabar church issued uniform rubrics allowing the priest to face the altar during the Eucharistic prayer but face the congregation during the Liturgy of the Word and again after Communion.

Previous article
When Gina’s husband was on death’s door, Jesus came knocking
Next article
Watch and pray at two new perpetual adoration chapels
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

RECENT POSTS

MOST READ

About Us

The Catholic Weekly is proudly Catholic, proudly counter-cultural, proudly in favour of life. We strive to share our vision of the Church, the Lord and the life-changing possibilities of the Christian path with our readers, providing a degree of Catholic clarity for complex times.

Contact us: [email protected]Contact us: [email protected]

Links

© The Catholic Weekly 2024

© The Catholic Weekly 2024