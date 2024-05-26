Vatican clears misunderstandings with Coptic Church over same-sex blessings

The head of the Vatican doctrinal office travelled to Egypt to meet with the leader of the Coptic Orthodox Church, Pope Tawadros II.

The objective of this meeting was to iron out the tensions between the two churches that was generated by Fiducia Supplicans the declaration that allows for the blessing of individuals in same-sex relationships.

In March, the Coptic Orthodox Church announced that they reject the declaration and would reexamine their relationship with the Catholic Church, a statement that seemed to jeopardise ecumenical relations between the two.

- Advertisement -

The Prefect of the Vatican Dicastery for the Doctrine of the Faith has tried to assure the Coptic leader that the Catholic Church does not accept same-sex relationships.

But it is not yet confirmed what the result of this meeting will be. In the year 451, during the Council of Chalcedon, the Coptic Church broke from Catholicism. But in 1973, during a historic event between Pope Paul VI and the predecessor of Tawadros II, ecumenical relations between the two were renewed.