Ecclesial movements that are “closed” must be stopped

Pope Francis arrived at the Synod Hall in the Vatican, for his annual meeting with the leaders of the ecclesial movements to discuss synodality.

He was greeted by Cardinal Kevin Farrell, the Prefect of the Dicastery for Laity, Family and Life and applause from the participants in the annual meeting with the leaders.

In his speech, he pointed out that the movements that are “closed” must be erased because they are not ecclesial. He then raised several questions for reflection.

- Advertisement -

“What does God want from me, what does God want from us at this time, in this situation? Is what I have in mind, what we as a group have in mind, really the thought of God? Let us remember that the protagonist of the synodal journey is the Holy Spirit, not us.”

The participants present were from 95 of the 117 ecclesial groups recognized by the Holy See.