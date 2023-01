Reading Time: < 1 minute

Cardinal George Pell’s coffin is now lying in state in the church of Santo Stefano degli Abissini (St Stephen of the Abyssinians) in the grounds of the Vatican. The Church is the oldest within Vatican city state, dating back to the dismantling of the first St Peter’s Basilica in 1505. Cardinal Pell’s death leaves the College of Cardinals with 223 members, 125 of whom are under the age of 80 and eligible to vote in a conclave.