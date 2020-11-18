Bishop Umbers Advent message to kids

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Auxiliary Bishop of Sydney Richard Umbers writes on the gift of Jesus and preparation for Christ in an Advent message to the children of Sydney.

Advent is a time of great waiting. What are we waiting for? The birth of the infant Jesus – the One who changed the entire world because He was born over 2000 years ago.

Just as at every birthday we make plans before and celebrate the day we were born, so during every Advent season, the Church waits with great hope and joy to celebrate the birthday of Jesus on Christmas Day.

“Every life is important – no matter how small, and that is why we celebrate birthdays every year!”

My birthday, your birthday and everyone’s birthday is a special day – it was the day you were first held by your parents, the day you took your first breath, the day you were given your name.

Every life is important – no matter how small, and that is why we celebrate birthdays every year! Every year at Christmas, we remember and celebrate the gift of Jesus, God’s Son. God is love and he showed us this great love through giving us His Son at Christmas.

Jesus is the greatest gift we could ever receive, and we get to celebrate this every year when we gather with family and friends in small and big ways at Christmas. Can you remember the best gift someone ever gave you? What was that gift and who was it from?

I am fairly certain that whoever gave you that gift put a lot of effort into thinking about it, preparing for it, buying it or making it, wrapping it and delighting, also, in seeing you open the gift. This is exactly what we are called to do every Advent, so that on Christmas Day we can give something special to Jesus, God’s Son.

“God gave us the gift of His Son because He loves us so much”

As you prepare your own Christmas gifts for those you love this year, how can you prepare your heart to receive the infant Jesus in a special way on Christmas Day? What can you give Him this Christmas? Will you give Him more time each day in prayer?

Pray an Our Father with your family on the way to school each morning. Consider doing small acts of kindness for your parents or siblings during Advent. Learn more about Jesus, Mary and Joseph by setting up your own Nativity Scene in your home. Learn some Christmas songs so you can sing and play them for Jesus on Christmas Day as a family.

God gave us the gift of His Son because He loves us so much.

My prayer is that this Christmas we can bring the love of God into our lives and learn more about this little Baby who became our King, our Saviour and is the Greatest Love of all.

