Aryan Narayan is Liverpool All Saints’ rising goalball star player

Sydney Catholic Schools has another name to add to the list of homegrown sports stars. All Saints Catholic College Liverpool Year 8 student, Aryan Narayan, has achieved extraordinary success representing NSW at the national goalball championships in Perth.

Not only did his team win the tournament, making them the Australian goalball youth champions, Aryan scored more than just winning points.

Making Sydney Catholic Schools proud, Aryan exceptionally won the all-star medal, was awarded top scorer of the tournament and earned his rightful place on the national youth goalball team.

“It’s a privilege for me to represent my state. I’m really thankful and blessed because I’m getting noticed for my skills,” he said.

But what pushed him forward? Simply, the motivation to succeed. “I have to bring back gold” he said.

Goalball is a sport for vision impaired athletes but can be played by all. Three blindfolded players hurl a ball at the other team’s goal, whilst defenders listen for the sound of the ball and attempt to prevent the other team from scoring.

“Vision impairment doesn’t impact their ability to play and contribute … success on court is truly earned and not gifted to them by other players,” Goalball NSW told Sydney Catholic Schools.

“Aryan has been an amazing addition to our goalball community”.

Aryan reflects on the fact that he now uses his vision impairment to his advantage.

“The fact that I am using my eyesight as a strength now, it’s a gift from God,” he said.

Despite the immense thrill and happiness of Aryan’s outstanding success, “proud is the main word” he uses to describe his recent achievements.

Beginning his stellar sporting career only last year, Aryan divulges into how the implementation of all-abilities sport at a local school level has been a standout factor in his success.

“The school pushed me forward and introduced it to me,” he said.

No matter how high Aryan scores, he always makes sure to stay humble and listen to the advice of others, which he credits to his school teachers.

“They give me advice which I use for every single game: never get arrogant.”

He hopes to take this down-to-earth advice with him as his opportunity for success and star potential shines brighter than ever.

In 2032, Brisbane will host the Paralympic Games, with Aryan highlighting this as a key goal in his future sporting endeavours. Branching out into the international sporting scene, he also hopes to join a European goalball team.

“It’s just the beginning, I’ve just scratched the surface,” he said.