Art for God’s sake

Canadian author Michael D. O’Brien, also an accomplished sacred artist, is regarded by many as the greatest living Catholic novelist.

Fortunately, Clemens Cavallin has delivered an outstanding biography of a brilliant and profound thinker

You wrote a biography of Michael, On the Edge of Infinity, in 2019. Why have you written this new book-length conversation with him?

It developed from my work with the biography, but this book is only focused on art and Michael’s thinking about art, particularly the question of sacrifice and art and sacrifice generally in the history of religions. In 2019 Ignatius Press also published a coffee-table type book The Art of Michael D O’Brien which is an important companion to this one.

Why does making Christian art require sacrifice?

Every Christian has to take the way of the cross. A Christian artist will have to live a sacrificial life. Any Christian vocation requires constant effort not to become like everybody else because the fundamental tenets of real Christian faith are marginalised in our culture.

So if you’re living true to them and if your vocation inspiration flows from that, then you will not get access to the main square – the nice galleries and the career trajectory that you might want.

“Michael is very clear that his primary vocation is his marriage and family. After that comes his artistic and creative vocation, and my task with these books is part of that, as an academic and a writer.”

I think that is a particular kind of sacrifice today’s Christian artist will live with – the accelerating hostility to faith in our secular culture while trying to be true to traditional Catholicism.

It is even worse today than when Michael struggled in the 1970s and 80s. In the last 20 years alone we have seen a very rapid development in countries such as Sweden and Norway, where the Christian culture is mostly gone.

Michael’s witness of receiving no recognition for his work during a long period of spiritual purification and economic hardship, is very important for young persons who have artistic gifts and want to explore that and who also want to be committed, serious Christians.

How has Michael inspired you as an artist, a husband, father and Catholic?

I have benefitted greatly at a personal level from our professional relationship and friendship, but I always knew that this is not something to keep just for myself.

Michael is very clear that his primary vocation is his marriage and family. After that comes his artistic and creative vocation, and my task with these books is part of that, as an academic and a writer.

What can you say to those who would like to use their gifts wholly in the service of the Church but feel unable too, or are somehow torn between secular occupations and inspiration?

That is a question I pose to God all the time, as I’m a professor at a secular university.

I think that’s an individual thing and these decisions will look different for every person. I admire Michael’s radical decision, but my circumstances are very different to what his were.

It needs constant discernment though, because one’s circumstances are changing all the time. Also, we often cannot understand the time in which we are living. We must be attentive.

“It is dangerous to put the artist on a pedestal or to think they have some kind of specialised, highly gnostic awareness …”

How important is discernment?

A creative or artist gift is simply a part of you and, like Michael, I became aware of it at a very young age. But as you become older you must ask, ok, so what is my place in this social system? What am I supposed to do?

I think many people have great creative gifts but it does not mean you must be writing icons for churches like Michael did.

You don’t need to be a full time professional artist, you could arrange your flowers in a beautiful way, doing your child’s hair can be very creative, preparing a meme for social media.

Everyone has some element of creativity and it can take many different expressions.

It is dangerous to put the artist on a pedestal or to think they have some kind of specialised, highly gnostic awareness – or to say, “I am an artist and will do great art”.

Art can reach high points, of course, but humility is crucial.

What else does a Catholic Christian artist need?

Humility is important because the temptations are so immense to inflect the gaze towards oneself and one’s own position, and from there you are easily corrupted. The whole world is buzzing with people trying to promote themselves in different ways.

In the Catholic tradition, it is a virtue that we owe to God besides whom we are crushed into insignificance. We may never know if we are truly humble, but we can choose to be committed to humbleness in relation to God and others.

The great responsibility we carry in our ability to create something that may either inspire or corrupt other people should also inspire humility, whether we are a politician, artist, journalist or anything else.

One also needs courage, and to decide not to be governed by emotions, especially when making important decisions. You should make these decisions based on what is good, and this often involves courage, it involves taking risks in life.

You cannot stay in a comfortable life and think that you are safe. Think of St Maximillian Kolbe’s courage, or of the Hobbits in the Lord of the Rings being willing to go on adventures!

“He was able to manifest great courage when he decided to stake his whole life on becoming a full time sacred art.”

“The great responsibility we carry in our ability to create something that may either inspire or corrupt other people should also inspire humility, whether we are a politician, artist, journalist or anything else.”

It is also very important for young artists to appreciate the importance of prayer. Both in the form of vocal prayer, but in also contemplative prayer in the sense of an openness to the Holy Spirit.

Prayer is at the core of any understanding of Michael’s life and art. He was able to manifest great courage when he decided to stake his whole life on becoming a full time sacred artist and then sat in his studio with absolutely no inspiration for days, waiting and crying.

When you meet him and speak with him, you see that he has a great interiority, of openness to the Holy Spirit. I think that comes from a lifetime’s worth of cultivated interiority through his commitment to prayer.

How do you make time for prayer?

Family rosary at six o’clock in the evening is really crucial. Then, ideally, the many different smaller prayers during the day, morning prayer, reading the day’s Mass readings. Prayers more or less ongoing all the time, but I could do much better!

