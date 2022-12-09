Women’s Rosary set for feast

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Following on from the success of the Men’s Rosary Crusade held in Sydney at St Mary’s Cathedral as part of a huge global movement, Sydney’s women are set to do the same.

They will join in public prayer with others throughout the world for the needs of their families, the Church and the country on 8 December.

Women from across the city are expected to meet at the cathedral forecourt and pray the rosary there at 11am followed by the opportunity for Confession inside from noon and Mass at 1:10pm.

The event coming on the Solemnity of the Immaculate Conception will be the first annual Worldwide Women’s Rosary, an initiative that has taken off via social media.

The Colombia-based organisers say they aim to publicly unite women in defence of churches (which are often vandalised by abortion advocates in Latin America), life, motherhood, the family, and to proudly say to the whole world “we are daughters of the Blessed Virgin Mary and we want to follow her example.”

This year has seen the Men’s Rosary Crusade gather momentum around the world, with hundreds of men kneeling in the cathedral forecourt in Sydney rain, hail, or sunshine each first Saturday of the month.

A 30-second video clip of men praying in pouring rain outside the cathedral in July in early July went viral on social media and was viewed more than a million times.

Jessica Doherty of the Catholic Women’s Network at the Sydney Centre for Evangelisation said she was pleased to see women will make a similar public witness to their faith.

“We are more than happy to support this wonderful initiative considering the men’s rosary has had a profound effect on the men of our community,” she said.