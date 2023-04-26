With just seconds left, Holy Cross prevails to win Bill Turner football cup

In a thrilling encounter in the Bill Turner Cup Football Competition, Holy Cross College Ryde defeated St Ignatius College Riverview 3-2.

The match was a tightly contested affair, with both teams displaying their skills and determination throughout the game.

It was Holy Cross’s Isaac Daghlian who emerged as the hero, scoring a goal with just two seconds remaining on the clock to seal the victory for his team.

The crowd erupted in excitement as Daghlian’s shot found the back of the net, and the Holy Cross players celebrated their hard-fought victory.

This win was particularly significant for Holy Cross College, as they are traditionally known for their strength in Rugby League.

However, their football teams have been making waves in recent years, having won the inaugural Sydney Catholic Schools Senior Football competition in 2022.

This victory over St Ignatius College, one of the top football schools in the country, will only serve to cement their reputation as a force to be reckoned with in the world of schoolboy football.

According to Sports Master at Holy Cross College, Tim White, the school’s success in sports is due to the respect that the students have for themselves and others.

This winning attitude extends beyond the field and is reflected in their academic and personal lives as well.

The school is immensely proud of their students and their achievements, and the victory in the Bill Turner Cup Football competition is just the latest example of their excellence in all areas of school life.