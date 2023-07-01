Winter conference finals fire up Sydney

Sydney was abuzz with excitement as the highly anticipated Sydney winter conference finals for netball and soccer kicked off on the 22nd of June.

The city’s most promising young athletes were set to showcase their skills and compete for glory in an action-packed day of intense competition.

With multiple venues hosting a range of sports events, spectators and enthusiasts alike were given a thrilling experience.

The netball conference two finals reached a fever pitch as Rosebank’s junior girls’ team beat Marist Sisters Woolwich in a nail-biting showdown. With only one point separating these formidable squads, anticipation soared as they vied for dominance.

The hotly contested conference two intermediate netball final saw a similar result, with Domremy winning again by the smallest of margins.

The excitement doesn’t end there. Penshurst Park hosted the conference three football finals, with Marist Catholic College Penshurst putting on a strong display.

Penshurst proudly emerged triumphant in the soccer finals, showcasing their exceptional talent and teamwork across various divisions.

The school’s junior boys and junior girls teams secured resounding victories, while their intermediate girls team clinched a well-deserved championship.

Additionally, the senior girls team demonstrated commendable skills, finishing as impressive runners-up.

Marist Catholic College Penshurst advanced to the highly anticipated Sydney quarter finals where they will join seven other teams from around Sydney for the chance to progress to the Sydney-wide semi finals.