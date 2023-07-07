Two Catholics win prized Ramsay scholarships

An ex-banker turned business strategist with a passion for helping others in developing countries has earned a $90,000 scholarship from the Ramsay Centre for Western Civilisation to undertake postgraduate study overseas.

Dalton Fogarty, 30, is among 31 young Australians who now join the country’s most generous scholarship program at some of the world’s most prestigious global tertiary institutions including MIT, Yale, Oxford, Cambridge, and Harvard.

More than 200 applications were received for the much sought after scholarship, a 30 per cent increase on last year.

Selected by a panel of eminent Australians chaired by Ramsay Centre Board Member, Dr Michael Easson AM, Mr Fogarty, a Knight in the Order of Malta, will study a Master of Business Administration at Harvard University.

He holds a Bachelor of Commerce (Finance) and Bachelor of Laws from the University of Sydney and intends to use learnings from his degree to help further create social venture enterprises to make it less risky for people to invest in poorer countries.

“Being awarded this scholarship is like a dream come true. Going to Harvard is incredibly expensive and the Ramsay Scholarship will cover the full cost of my two-year course while allowing me to help those in need at the same time,” he said.

“Through my volunteering in a Timor Leste medical clinic, and as executive director of a Timor Leste newborn nutrition outreach program in pilot phase, I have seen first-hand the need that exists in a country right on our doorstep.

“So many of these problems are easily fixed and some of this work I am looking at undertaking will have such a huge impact on their lives.

Campion College student Cecilia Kent is also among the recipients and will study a Master of Architecture at the University of Notre Dame in Indiana, focusing on classical and traditional principles of design.

The young student, who also works part time as an administration assistant at both the Archdiocese of Sydney and PTW Architects, said the scholarship was life-changing.

“I am so very honoured to join the exceptional cohort of 2023 Ramsay scholars, from our very first meeting it’s obvious that there is a shared passion for study and for improving our communities for the better,” she said.

“Following this degree, I hope to return to Australia and practice architecture following enduring principles of architectural and urban design in order to build beautiful, durable, and sustainable homes and neighbourhoods.”