The best books and audiobooks for the school break

School holidays are here and present the perfect opportunity to teach kids that reading isn’t just for school – reading is for fun!

To help you out we’ve put together a list of some great books and audiobooks for your kids to enjoy over the next two weeks.

We hope you like them!

BOOKS

1. The Australia Survival Guide by George Ivanoff.

Our amazing country has its fair share of dangers: sharks, snakes, cyclones and crocodiles can be a serious threat to your life! But don’t worry. This book will help you by providing the knowledge you need to survive in all kinds of Aussie conditions – in the bush, in the desert or even at the beach!

2. The Upside-down History of Down Under by Terry Denton and Alison Lloyd

The story of Australia starts with a piece of land that went for a swim. About 200 million years ago it floated away from Africa. Very, very, slowly. It was home to dinosaurs and giant animals, then the first Australians showed up and got comfortable. And for a long time this wild and wonderful land was a mystery to the rest of the world. Until the English decided it would make the best jail ever . . .

3. Are We There Yet by Alison Lester

Join Grace and her family on their adventurous and sometimes funny expedition. A warm, heartfelt story based on an actual journey undertaken by the much-loved, award-winning author and illustrator, Alison Lester.

4. The Great Outdoors Activity Book

This book will become your journal of the great outdoors! Take it with you wherever you go and you’ll find a new adventure every day of the year. From easy-to-do garden projects to more ambitious building projects, there’s an activity for everyone! Plus, clear step-by-step instructions and photos show you what to do every step of the way. Packed with hours of fun, two pages of stickers and space for taking notes on every page, this book will become your own unique journal and open your eyes, ears and nose to the wonders of nature – right on your doorstep!

5. Round the Twist by Paul Jennings

How do you make a cane toad eat a frog? What happens when Linda copies herself? How do kids get parts in TV shows? What does a Rabbit do when he is put on FAST FORWARD? What does it feel like to kiss another teenage actor? How do you write a script? The answers will send you round the twist!

6. Seven Little Australians by Ethel Turner

If you imagine you are going to read about model children, you had better put this book down immediately. Not one of the seven is actually good, for the very excellent reason that Australian children never are.

7. The Silver Donkey by Sonya Hartnett

One bright spring morning in the woods of France, a soldier, blinded by the war, is found by a little girl named Coco, and her older sister Marcelle. In return for their kindness, the soldier tells the sisters marvellous tales, each story connected to the keepsake he carries in his pocket . . .

8. Where is the Green Sheep? By Mem Fox and Judy Horacek

Here is the blue sheep, and here is the red sheep. Here is the bath sheep, and here is the bed sheep. But where is the green sheep?

9. Percy Jackson and the Lightning Thief by Rick Riordan

Percy Jackson was just a normal kid: going to school, skateboarding, playing basketball. The usual. Until one day he vaporized his maths teacher. Then he discovered he was the son of a Greek god, a half-blood. When Zeus thinks Percy’s stolen his lightning bolt, things heat up, and the result is an action-packed ride, worthy of legend.

10. The Bad Guys

They sound like the Bad Guys, they look like the Bad Guys . . . and they even smell like the Bad Guys. But Mr Wolf, Mr Piranha, Mr Snake and Mr Shark are about to change all of that!

Mr Wolf has a daring plan for the Bad Guys first good mission. The gang are going to break 200 dogs out of the Maximum Security City Dog Pound. Will Operation Dog Pound go smoothly? Will the Bad Guys become the Good Guys? And will Mr Snake please spit out Mr Piranha?

AUDIO BOOKS

1. Diary of a Wimpy Kid by Jeff Kinney

Being a kid can really stink. And no one knows this better than Greg Heffley, who finds himself thrust into high school where undersized weaklings share the hallways with kids who are taller, meaner, and already shaving.

Luckily Greg has his best friend and sidekick, Rowley but when his popularity starts to rise, it kicks off a chain of events that will test their friendship in hilarious fashion.

2. Atticus Van Tasticus by Andrew Daddo and Stephen Michael King

A ten-year-old pirate captain? Absurd? Not in the world of Atticus Van Tasticus, a fabulously funny new illustrated junior fiction series from the brilliant and whacky creative minds of Andrew Daddo and Stephen Michael King.

3. The tales of Mr Walker by Jess Black and Sara Acton

On a brilliant autumn day, Mr Walker arrives at the grandest hotel in town. While things get off to a wobbly start, this charming labrador is determined to put his best paw forward. And it’s just as well because the most unexpected adventures await . . .

The Tales of Mr. Walker contains four delightful stories inspired by the real-life Mr Walker, a Guide Dog Ambassador who now calls Park Hyatt Melbourne home.

Royalties from the sales of this book go to Guide Dogs Victoria.

4. Kensy and Max 1: Breaking News by Jacqueline Harvey

What would you do if you woke up in a strange place? If your whole life changed in the blink of an eye and you had no idea what was going on?

Twins Kensy and Max Grey’s lives are turned upside down when they are whisked off to London, and discover their parents are missing. As the situation unfolds, so many things don’t add up: their strange new school, the bizarre grannies on their street, the coded messages they keep finding and the feeling that, all around them, adults are keeping secrets . . .

5. Peter Pan by J.M. Barrie

Peter Pan and Tinkerbell lead the three Darling children over the rooftops of London and away to Neverland – the island where the lost boys play. Magic and mischief is in the air but if villainous Captain Hook has his way, before long someone will be swimming with the crocodiles …

