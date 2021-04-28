The 10:10 Project: A safe space to talk about life and love

Reading Time: 2 minutes

The 10:10 Project is a new program designed to give Year 10 Catholic students a forum to talk freely about society and life in an emotionally safe and judgement-free environment.

Called the 10:10 Project, this new program has been rolled out in 12 secondary schools across the Catholic Archdiocese of Sydney and includes a series of school-based workshops twice a term and Parish-based events once a term, with Year 10 students.

Milad Khalil, SCS’ Education Officer: Church Engagement, said the project gives students the opportunity “to participate in a truly unique and exciting program that allows young people to discuss and learn about those topics that are on the forefront of their minds, in a safe, positive and affirming environment.”

“10:10 aims to inspire and form a generation of influential young leaders who can confidently enter into dialogue in an engaging environment led by qualified facilitators” – Milad Khalil

Mr Khalil hopes students will take what they learn in these seminars into their everyday life.

“Students who participate will have opportunities to form themselves, in order to become true witnesses to the Catholic faith, particularly in the future vocation they are called to”, Mr Khalil said.

“They’ll be able to develop the capacity to enter into healthy dialogue on issues of life and love with others in the community.”

Ekam Kau, of All Saints Catholic College Liverpool, said that’s exactly what she felt during the seminar at her school.

“I liked the prayer first of all; when I was reading it, I felt something lit up inside of me,” Ekam said.

SCS’ 10:10 Project takes its name from John 10:10, “I came that they may have life and have it to the full”