Sydney cleans up at MacKillop trials

By Tasmyn Haynes

Sydney Catholic Schools primary sports stars have successfully competed against five other southern NSW dioceses to win prized spots in MacKillop region teams and are on their way to play at the state level.

Over the last week students displayed their great skills and talents in the tennis, basketball, and touch football trials for MacKillop teams which will advance to NSW Primary School Sports Association (PSSA) carnivals later this year.

With only four spots up for grabs in the girls’ tennis team, SCS students proudly claimed three places.

Ella Clayton from St Therese, Mascot, Clara Smolcic from St John the Baptist, Bonnyrigg Heights, and Ashley Duigenan from Santa Sabina, Strathfield, each made the girls’ side.

St Patrick’s Sutherland’s Petar Stojkovic was selected into the boys’ side.

The basketball trials were jam packed with talent from across all dioceses, however, SCS dominated the court.

Kiam Walker from St Bernard’s, Botany, Charlie Frost and Nicholas Woodside from Our Lady of Fatima, Caringbah, Reggie Stafford from St Brigid’s, Coogee, and Leon Pichler from Sacred Heart, Mosman, claimed five of the 10 team spots.

SCS also had three girls selected; Eliza Wilson from St Joseph’s, Como, Luella Carneiro from Holy Family, Menai, and Sienna Livermore from Sacred Heart College, Mosman.

With outstanding success from SCS athletes, touch football was no exception. MacKillop selected 12 players into their boys and girls teams, of which five SCS students stood tall in the team announcements.

Frankie Hurley from Mater Dei, Blakehurst, Felicity Barnes from Our Lady of Fatima Caringbah, Zali Mitchell from St Ambrose, Concord West, Kendall Kilby from St Charles, Ryde, and Charli Moses from St Patrick’s Sutherland were successful for the girls’ side.

The boys team consisted of Brax Horsey from St Aloysius, Cronulla, Liam O’Keefe from All Hallows, Five Dock, Max Israel from St Aidan’s, Maroubra Junction, Jai Roach from St Patrick’s, Mortlake, and Charlie Carbone from St Charles, Ryde.