Straight set for St Patrick’s Sutherland

By Tasmyn Haynes

St Patrick’s College Sutherland arrived at the Sydney Catholic Schools (SCS) Weekly Volleyball Competition with a hunger to win. Wearing their dark blue sports uniform with pride, the Sutherland boys and girls exhibited determination and focus, dominating the courts with a “quick game is a good game” mentality.

Round 2 of the SCS Volleyball saw the Sutherland Intermediate Girls team go up against Our Lady of Mercy Catholic College Burraneer. With the first set underway, St Patrick’s quickly gained a convincing lead.

However, the energy radiating from the sidelines at Burraneer’s end filled the stadium with intensity and made for the closest set of the game.

In the breaks between sets, both teams substituted a whole new 6 onto the court which could be perceived as either extreme fairness of play or utilising preconceived tactical combinations.

In true elite-sportsman nature Sutherland spent the time between sets practicing their skills and honing their shots.

Without dropping a set, Sutherland were victorious in the Intermediate Girls game, always reaching 15 points before their opponents could crack a double digit score.

“[Coach Paul Walker’s] expert volleyball advice was: ‘if you feel like you haven’t got enough power, walk forward and step into it’.”

Attention then turned to the Senior Boys match where De La Salle Catholic College Cronulla took on St Patrick’s Sutherland.

Although Sutherland were off to a strong start, Cronulla Coach Paul Walker was adamant that his boys fight to the finish and not let their heads fall.

His expert volleyball advice was: “if you feel like you haven’t got enough power, walk forward and step into it.”

“When you receive the ball, first person just sets the ball up. You’ve got 3 shots to get it over, don’t try and hit it back straight away” said Paul.

Cronulla worked hard for every point, however Sutherland proved too powerful and walked away from the battle triumphant.

The SCS Volleyball Competition promises weekly showdowns and competitive spirit. After St Patrick’s College Sutherland’s domination of Round 2, it seems as though their journey has only just started.