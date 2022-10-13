St Scholastica’s celebrates its upgrade

Reading Time: 3 minutes

While the buildings provide an academic environment for learning, the Sisters of the Good Samaritans have provided the solid foundations for endless opportunities.

St Scholastica’s College at Glebe celebrated the completion of its extensive $22 million, six-year building project this week attributing it to both its charism and community.

Officially opened by Federal Minister for the Environment and Water, Tanya Plibersek, and blessed by Sydney Bishop Terence Brady, the simple but functional facilities represent the past, present and future of the 140-year-old inner-city school.

In keeping with its motto pax, the school prides itself on providing a peaceful environment without bells and announcements, but it does now have 15 new classrooms, science labs, specialist technology, drama, music, visual arts and fitness amenities as well as additional recreational space.

City of Sydney councillor and one of the school’s first indigenous students Yvonne Weldon gave the welcome to country while principal Kate Rayment gave thanks for all involved in the building works.

“I would like it known that, contrary to the claims of popularist anti-Catholic, anti-non-government-school media, this work was not aesthetic, extravagant or in any way unnecessary,” she said.

“Soon after arriving at St Scholastica’s in 2015, it became very clear to me that the school was experiencing major infrastructure issues, arising from a 140-year history of simplicity and a mission to serve the local community as well as families from rural, regional and remote Australia.

“The College began with around 40 students and today educates over 1000 students from across Australia and around the world. What a joy it is to arrive at this point today and I would like to acknowledge Catholic Schools NSW, the Commonwealth Government and the Sydney Archdiocese for all of their support.”

An emotional Member for Sydney Tanya Plibersek told the students of their incredible fortune attending a school established by the Sisters of the Good Samaritans.

“Every time I come to this school I feel so embraced by the Sisters and I’m sure it’s the same for the girls every day,” she said.

“Generations of teachers and parents and the Sisters have put their time, heart, energy and love into this school to give you opportunities that your grandmothers could never have dreamt of.

“And one of those incredible privileges is the ability to give you choice of careers, travel and family.

“But there’s also the freedom not to choose, a generation ago women were choosing whether to have a job or whether to have a family and one of the best things about your lives is you don’t have to make a choice, you can have both.

“Traditionally there’s been an idea that you can be a strong, fierce trailblazing feminist or you can be gentle and kind and that’s another choice you don’t have to make, you can be both.

“That’s the education that is being provided to you here, so I really do hope that you take every opportunity not just the straight academic ones, it’s that ethos that you are being raised in an environment about love, compassion and gentleness so take that opportunity as well.”

Catholic Schools NSW CEO Dallas McInerney said the Catholic Block Grant Authority was proud to support this project.

“This is a project that takes the school facilities into the 21st Century and meets a clear need in the community,” he said.

“The school leadership have done a magnificent job in delivering in their vision for the girls and Good Samaritan Education.”